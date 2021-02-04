Compass Group this morning apologised for its free school meals provision – delivered by education arm Chartwells – and said it has improved the service.

The firm faced backlash earlier this year after the meals provided to the children of low income families were criticised for being insufficient.

Compass, which today announced revenue fell 33.7 per cent in the final three months of 2020, admitted that the “quality and quantity” of some of the food parcels “fell short”.

Food parcels are being delivered to children in England that would usually qualify for free meals while schools are closed.

In January, one mother posted a photo on Twitter of a food parcel that had been delivered to her, claiming the package was supposed to be worth £30 but the value of the items amounted to about £5.

The image sparked outrage among the public and food poverty campaigners, including footballer Marcus Rashford and cook Jack Monroe.

Today Chartwells said it had conducted a “thorough investigation” and had taken steps to improve the service, including updating supply chain processes, additional guidance and resources for staff and stronger quality control.

The firm also said it had been providing breakfasts to all children currently receiving a lunch parcel, and will continue to do so throughout school closures and the February half term break.