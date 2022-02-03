Compass shares jump 7.98 per cent following trading update

Compass Group provides catering services to schools

The shares of foodservice multinational Compass jumped 7.98 per cent, going up to 1,785.50p, following the group’s trading update from earlier this morning.

Compass has in fact said that its guidance for FY2022 remains unchanged despite the impact of Omicron on services.

The group expects its underlying operating margin to be over 6 per cent – returning to 7 per cent by the year’s end – while revenues will go up to between 20 and 25 per cent.

In the three months ended 31 December, Compass registered a 38.6 per cent revenue growth, mainly driven by performance improving in all regions, but especially in North America.

Out of the five sectors in which Compass operates, four of them are now trading above 100 per cent of 2019 revenue levels, with the Defence, Offshore and Remote sector trading at 117 per cent.

“We are encouraged by the strong start to the year, excellent new business wins and continued strong client retention,” the group said in a statement this morning.

“However, we are mindful of some impact from the Omicron variant in the second quarter, with Business and Industry clients delay their return to work, some Sport and Leisure events being postponed and Education facilities extending their remote learning.”