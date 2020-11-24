Compass Group returns to profit in Q4 following ‘challenging year’

Compass Group has made an operating profit of £561m in 2020 after a difficult year that saw parts of the business closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The catering giant 2020 operating profit was down on last year’s £1,852m. Nearly two-thirds of Compass Group’s revenue came from north America.

The group was able to return to profit in Q4 and is now “cash neutral”. It did this by renegotiating contracts to reflect the trading environment, and being disciplined when it came to costs and volume.

Organic revenue at the food firm was down 18.8% year on year as Covid-19 related restrictions reduced volumes in Business & Industry, Education and Sports & Leisure in all three regions.

Group chief executive Dominic Blakemore said: “2020 was a challenging year for Compass. I am extremely proud of how the organisation responded to the pandemic. I have been humbled by the commitment of our people in the face of unprecedented adversity and want to thank them for their continued dedication and hard work.

“We began the year on track to deliver our strongest performance ever, and over the course of a fortnight in March, we saw the containment measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 close half of the business.

“We rapidly enhanced our health and safety protocols, mitigated our costs, increased our liquidity and strengthened our balance sheet. Through the summer, our performance began to improve slowly as we helped clients in education and business & industry return to schools and offices safely.”