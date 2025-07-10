Coe to help Manchester United secure land for new Old Trafford

Lord Sebastian Coe has said he is “delighted” to be chairing the group that hopes to deliver Manchester United’s 100,000-seat new stadium.

The club is looking to build a replacement for the iconic Old Trafford on land adjacent to the Theatre of Dreams in plans which, when completed, could see Manchester United host the 2035 Women’s World Cup final.

It is hoped Lord Coe – pivotal in the successful staging of the London 2012 Olympic Games – can spearhead the project and resolve teething issues along the way. The former IOC presidential candidate was announced as chair of the Old Trafford Mayoral Development Corporation by Manchester mayor Andy Burnham as part of his 10-year plan for the city.

Lord Coe said: “Throughout my career, I’ve seen the difference that sports-led regeneration can make in fostering strong communities and acting as a catalyst for economic growth. That was certainly true of the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics – and now, I believe, Greater Manchester’s moment has come.

“There’s huge potential to bring new homes and jobs to the area around the Manchester United stadium. And looking ahead, I see a chance to bring the Fifa Women’s World Cup to a new Old Trafford Stadium in 2035. The home nations are the sole bidder, which presents a rare opportunity to bid to host the global football family.”

It is reported that one business local to the Old Trafford regeneration site is at loggerheads with the club over a piece of land relating to the cargo terminal adjacent to the Stretford End.

Coe, in theory, could force a compulsory purchase order.

Manchester United plans

Omar Berrada, chief executive of Manchester United, said: “This is an exciting decade for the region, and we warmly welcome the inclusion of the Old Trafford Regeneration project at the heart of the Greater Manchester Strategy.

“We are also delighted by the appointment of Lord Coe as Chair-Designate of the Mayoral Development Corporation; the continuity it brings for the wider project will be a huge positive. In addition, Lord Coe’s proven leadership and track record in delivering transformational projects will be invaluable as we work together to turn our collective vision into reality.

“In March, we announced our ambition for a new stadium and since then we have been progressing those plans. Today’s announcement is a significant step forward in our shared vision for the revival of this area of the city that requires investment to thrive again.”