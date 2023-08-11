Cocktails in the City is returning – here’s everything you need to know

Raise a glass, or five: Cocktails in the City returns next week, which is your chance to drink unusual and high quality mixes from some of the best bars in London, all outdoors in Bedford Square Gardens.

There’s a festival-like atmosphere as bar tenders and mixologists set up stands in the Square. Some of the drinks are classics they sell at their bars, and some are made especially for the festival. So you could end up trying the next big thing.

Cocktails in the City say the event is “celebrating London’s global reputation as a leading cocktail destination and the people that make it such an exciting place to be.”

“Guests can enjoy world-class drinks from some of the city’s most renowned, internationally recognised establishments. Visitors can participate in workshops, tasting sessions and games supported with award-winning street food and music to deliver a delectable festival of drinks.”

How does Cocktails in the City work?

Tickets cost £22 and that includes a welcome cocktail. Like Taste of London, guests are invited to an afternoon or an evening session, and drinks are purchased individually from each of the traders. Each trader has a non-alcoholic option, and this month some of the London bars appearing include Bourne & Hollingsworth, 0° Sky Bar, 8 at The Londoner, Alma Bar London, Baccarat Bar, Black Parrot and TT Liquor.

There are tickets available for Thursday between 5pm and 10pm, Friday from 4pm – 10pm, and Saturday midday to 4pm and 5pm and 10pm.

Learn about the latest cocktail making trends, flavours and approaches, then cast your vote for your favourite cocktail, as well as favourite bar, as awards are given out each month the event runs throughout summer (Cocktails in the City returns again in September.)

Buy tickets now at cocktailsinthecity.co.uk