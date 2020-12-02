Sport and physical activity have never been more important to society and many of the UK’s 3m coaches have proved instrumental in helping communities stay connected and active this year, even in full lockdown.

We have seen real recognition that high-quality physical activity is absolutely central to the mental and physical well-being of the nation.

This is something coaches have long strived for. Acknowledgement of the essential role that they play in social, health and economic impact every single day is wonderful to see, especially in the current circumstances.

Read more: Serena’s coach: Tennis is long, slow and too clean

Many coaches are very well equipped to support the national effort. They have skills and experience working with communities to keep the population active and healthy, while also tackling loneliness and mental well-being.

Under the circumstances, they pivoted to provide online sessions, keeping communities moving so that people could still reach their activity goals and ambitions, and weren’t left lonely in isolation.

But it’s not been easy. The sport industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and I fear community sport and physical activity may be slow to return without our coaches.

It’s not just grassroots coaches who are suffering, however. In recent months we have seen significant cuts affecting coaching at all levels.

Now that sport is beginning to return it is essential that coaches keep themselves current and that’s why we at UK Coaching are here.

We are here for the coach, to not only provide learning and development but other useful products and services to make it easier for coaches to stay, return or start coaching.

Why coaches are an undervalued group

Physical inactivity is a causal factor in one in six UK deaths, and is estimated to cost the country £7.4bn every year.

If the pandemic has taught us one thing it’s that health matters and I believe that this often-undervalued group of brilliant people are going to be absolutely fundamental as we come out of Covid – whether that be physical health, mental health or simply uniting communities through sport.

This week sees the UK Coaching Awards, an annual celebration to honour and reward the work of great coaching in the UK.

The 2020 finalists showcase the huge difference coaches, projects and organisations have made to the health and happiness of the nation, especially against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve faced huge challenges this year, with coaches striving to do what they do best – inspire people to be active.

They’ve faced difficulties with virtual coaching and maintaining morale, But they have been diligent in upskilling themselves through online coach learning. And I have every confidence that coaches will get through this – with help from us and our partners.

Coaching was here before the coronavirus crisis, has been here through it – supporting the nation – and will be here as we recover.

Mark Gannon is chief executive of UK Coaching. To find out more about UK Coaching, visit ukcoaching.org.