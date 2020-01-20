CMA launches probe into Future's TI Media merger

City Talk
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced today that it is investigating whether Future’s proposed acquisition of TI Media could harm competition.

In October 2019, the publisher said it planned to acquire magazine printer TI Media, which owns popular titles Country Life and Marie Claire, for £140m in cash.

The CMA said it was considering whether the merger would create a situation that “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition”.

The UK watchdog is inviting comments on the transaction from any interested party until 31 January, and the deadline for the phase one decision is 16 March 2020.

