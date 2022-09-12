Shelby Cobra makes official comeback via London retailer

Fans of fast American cars will be able to celebrate the 100th birthday of motoring legend Carroll Shelby next year.

London-based Clive Sutton is the UK’s only official distributor for Shelby American, and plans to offer the widest ever range of Shelby products for 2023.

Orders are now being taken for the latest Shelby-tuned vehicles, including GT500 Ford Mustangs, Super Snake Ford F-150 pickup trucks and multiple versions of the iconic Shelby Cobra.

Better than a birthday cake

The late Carroll Shelby was born on 11 January 1923, and founded his eponymous performance brand in 1963. Fittingly, what would have been Carroll’s 100th birthday is also the 60th anniversary of the Shelby Cobra.

Clive Sutton will offer CSX7000 and CSX8000 Shelby Cobra Continuation models via its showroom in St John’s Wood. These are exact and official replicas of the MkII Shelby Cobra 289 race cars that won the 1965 FIA World Championship. Priced between £270,000 and £400,000, each Cobra Continuation model is entered into the official Shelby vehicle register.

Superformance replica versions of the Cobra are also available from Clive Sutton. These can be ordered in right- or left-hand drive, and combine ferocious modern performance with classic Cobra styling. Buyers can opt for a fuel-injected 560hp Roush V8 engine, along with a five-speed manual gearbox and disc brakes.

Choose modern or classic

Prices for the Superformance replicas start at £128,950 for a Mk2 Slab Side model, increasing to £135,000 for a Mk3 Cobra.

More modern performance can be found in the latest Shelby GT500 Mustang. With a 700hp supercharged 5.2-litre V8, the muscle car accelerates from 0-60mph in less than four seconds. For those wanting a pickup truck with extra bite, the Super Snake F-150 offers over 750hp from its supercharged 5.0-litre V8.

Company founder Clive Sutton said: “Carroll Shelby was an inspiration to me in my youth. The power, performance, and style he brought to racing and motor cars in the 1950s and 1960s captivated me, as it did many of our customers.”

