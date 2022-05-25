Hertz to offer 900hp Shelby Mustang ‘Rent-a-Racer’

Fancy a very fast Ford? If you are travelling to America this summer, you could hire a Shelby Mustang GT500-H with a faintly ridiculous 900hp.

Hertz is offering the most powerful Shelby rental car ever at selected US airports, thanks to a three-year deal. Along with the tyre-shredding GT500-H, Hertz customers can also opt for the (slightly more sensible) 450hp Shelby Mustang GT-H.

The new GT500-H is inspired by the famous 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350H. Advertised by Hertz as ‘Rent-a-Racers’, many ended up in production sports car competitions. Today, they are sought-after and very valuable classic cars.

Going for gold

Shelby will produce 25 examples of the new GT500-H, including 19 coupes finished in Shadow Black. A further six convertibles will be painted Oxford White to celebrate Shelby’s 60th anniversary. Both versions feature gold ‘Le Mans’ stripes, just like the classic GT350H.

Based on the existing Shelby GT500, the Hertz hire car boasts a 5.2-litre V8 engine. A 3.8-litre supercharger, also finished in gold, results in the astonishing output of more than 900hp at the rear wheels. Further upgrades include a lightweight carbon fibre bonnet, 20-inch black alloy wheels and a bespoke exhaust system by Borla.

The Mustang GT-H uses a 450hp version of Ford’s 5.0-litre V8, also fitted with a throaty Borla exhaust. A Shelby aero styling kit completes the makeover.

‘Creating driving magic’

Available to hire from this summer, the Mustang GT500-H will be offered at Hertz rental desks in Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa. More locations across the USA will offer the GT-H.

“Hertz and Shelby American have created driving magic again,” said Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz. “This partnership has made automotive history many times over the years, and we look forward to future collaborations that will continue to both push limits and delight our customers with exciting cars and experiences.”

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research