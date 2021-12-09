Clifford Chance paid €2m by European Super League before it failed

City Law firm Clifford Chance LLP were among the recipients of over €4m (£3.4m) paid out by the European Super League in the months before it failed, according to reports.

The firm was one of two major international law firms as well as eight media agencies, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the news.

Clifford Chance took the majority of the fees with documents seen by Bloomberg showing the law firm billed the European Super League €2m (£1.7m) for legal advice while US law firm Latham & Watkins received €1.3m (£1.1m).

Eight other media companies, including six public relations agencies, were paid close to €800,000 (£686,500) in the period up to November 2020 – before the launch of the league was announced officially.

The mammoth legal expenses have to come to light eight months after the Super League project, made up of 12 clubs, fell apart within 48 hours of launching in April, in the face of a fierce backlash from fans and politicians.

Six English clubs were fined a combined £22m by The Premier League for trying to join the breakaway League.

The rebel teams – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – were charged £3.67m each.

Investment bank JP Morgan had agreed to underwrite £4.3bn in loans for the teams involved and was the competition’s key financial backer.