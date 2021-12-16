Clifford Chance names Charles Adam as first non-UK based global managing partner

Law firm Clifford Chance will for the first time be headed up by a lawyer based outside the UK, after naming Milan-based Charles Adams as the magic circle firm’s new global managing partner.

Dual qualified in Italy and England & Wales, Adams has acted as a regional managing partner for continental Europe since 2018.

He was born in France, to parents with roots in the UK and in Italy. Fluent in four languages, English, French, Italian and Spanish, Adams has studied in Belgium, Italy and the UK but lived the majority of his adult life in Italy.

“At Clifford Chance we have all the ingredients to continue to shape the legal industry,” said Adams in a statement, noting the firm’s global platform, and “dynamic” culture.

Adams will take over the role from Matthew Layton, who will have held the role for two four-year terms, in May 2022.

Under Layton’s leadership the firm said it had seen “significant growth” after rebalancing its client base, investing in tech and ESG, and expanding its reach among financial investors.

During Layton’s tenure, global revenues at the magic circle law firm have risen by over a third at 35 per cent, while profit per equity partner has increased 65 per cent.

The law firm recorded its sixth consecutive year of profit and revenue earlier this year growth despite the pandemic.

For the year ended 30 April Clifford Chance saw its revenue rise to £1.8bn, though by a marginal rate of one per cent compared to the previous financial year. Its profit per equity partner increased by nine per cent to £1.85m and partnership profit also rose by eight per cent to £716m.