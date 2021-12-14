City pay war: Baker McKenzie makes £105k bid for junior lawyers

By:

Baker McKenzie has shut its New Bridge Street London office over fears a staff member has coronavirus

Baker McKenzie has made its entrance into the bidding war by City law firms for newly qualified lawyers by raising their salaries to £105,000.

Lawyers will enjoy the new base rate of £105,000, a 17 per cent jump, from March 2022.

The firm will raise pay for its trainee lawyers too, with first years earning £50,000, from £48,000, and second years £55,000, up from £52,000.

Associates and newly qualified lawyers at Baker McKenzie will be eligible to get a discretionary bonus on top of their new salaries too.

The move, the law firm said in a statement, is part of the company’s “commitment to the attraction, retention and development of the very best talent.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.