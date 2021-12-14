City pay war: Baker McKenzie makes £105k bid for junior lawyers

Baker McKenzie has made its entrance into the bidding war by City law firms for newly qualified lawyers by raising their salaries to £105,000.

Lawyers will enjoy the new base rate of £105,000, a 17 per cent jump, from March 2022.

The firm will raise pay for its trainee lawyers too, with first years earning £50,000, from £48,000, and second years £55,000, up from £52,000.

Associates and newly qualified lawyers at Baker McKenzie will be eligible to get a discretionary bonus on top of their new salaries too.

The move, the law firm said in a statement, is part of the company’s “commitment to the attraction, retention and development of the very best talent.”