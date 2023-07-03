Cleverly to hail ‘new chapter’ in UK-EU relationship in Brussels today

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

James Cleverly is today expected to hail a “new chapter” in the UK-EU relationship in his first speech to the European Union Parliament in Brussels.

The foreign secretary will welcome a new era of refreshed “close and friendly UK-EU cooperation” as he addresses the UK-EU Parliamentary Partnership Assembly (PPA) in Brussels today.

It follows the advent of the Windsor Framework, signed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year.

Ahead of the speech, Cleverly said: “This is a new chapter in the UK-EU relationship. We stand together in support of Ukraine, and we want to maximise the opportunities of our trade deal.

“But we don’t have to agree on everything – a mature relationship can deal with differences.”

Cleverly will set out the UK’s priorities on future co-operation, trade and support for Ukraine, and also celebrate the signing of the financial services memorandum of understanding.

He will also co-chair a meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement joint committee, alongside EU vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, since the new deal was launched.

He is also expected to meet with EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola and NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

It comes ahead of the NATO Vilnius Summit next week. The politicians will discuss support for Ukrainian forces and President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as defence spending across the alliance.

The foreign secretary will also reiterate the UK’s backing for Sweden to become a NATO ally.