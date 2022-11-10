UK and EU ‘not far apart’ on NI Protocol, says Brussels’ ambassador to London

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference

London and Brussels are “not that far apart” on negotiations over the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the outgoing EU ambassador to the UK.

João Vale de Almeida today said he was “encouraged” by Rishi Sunak’s meetings with EU leaders since becoming PM last month and by the recent mood music between the two camps.

The UK and EU have been in a stalemate over the Northern Ireland Protocol for more than a year, after both sides agreed that border checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea needed to be less onerous.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker apologised to Brussels last month for the way he and other leading Brexiteers had treated the EU, while there were reports of a general thawing between senior politicians in London and Brussels.

Almeida, who is leaving his post next month, told the Financial Times: “There’s a new cycle in Britain and there should be a new cycle in UK-EU relations.

“Low levels of trust existed between the two sides — everyone has to bear their share of responsibility. Trust begins with leaders. If there’s no personal chemistry, no common territory of conversation, there isn’t much we diplomats or bureaucrats can do.”

Sunak was in Blackpool today to attend a meeting of the British-Irish Council – the first time a UK Prime Minister has attended since 2007.

In an olive branch to the EU over the protocol, Sunak said: “Let’s be pragmatic. Let’s work together in our shared interests. Let’s deliver and build a future defined not by division, but by unity hope.”