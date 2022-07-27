Leadenhall Street reopens after midnight brawl leaves two hospitalised, one arrested and area cordoned off

The Cheese-grater (Wikipedia/Source London – Leadenhall Building Author: Fred Romero from Paris, France / (CC BY 2.0))

Leadenhall Street in the heart of the City has reopened after a midnight brawl forced the police to cordon off the area up until midday.

Two people were taken to hospital following the altercation, according to the City of London Police, with one person arrested on suspicion of affray.

After announcing its closure early on Wednesday morning while the force investigated, more than 12 hours after the incident, the police said “all road closures and cordons on and around Leadenhall Street have now been lifted”.

Earlier it announced the area around Leadenhall Street, Gracechurch Street and Fenchurch Street had been closed off.

“Two people were left with serious injuries and were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. One person has been arrested on suspicion of affray.”

The police added they’re continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information to get in touch, using the reference 8855 of 26 July 2022.