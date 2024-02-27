City of London’s ‘Can of Ham’ tower to be new HQ for infrastructure firm Costain

St Mary Axe (can of ham)

Infrastructure firm Costain is moving its headquarters from Maidenhead to the City of London, to a building with a tasty nickname.

Today the firm said it would be relocating to 70 St Mary Axe, a London tower also known as the Can of Ham.

Costain will occupy all 17,181 sq ft of the 7th floor of 70 St Mary Axe as it increases its presence in the capital. The move is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

The office will have capacity for approximately 125 desks, increasing Costain’s existing London capacity by around 400 per cent.

As part of the move, Costain will vacate its existing Maidenhead and London offices. The company will maintain a presence in Maidenhead for employees based there and said it is finalising a suitable location.

Alex Vaughan, Costain’s chief executive, said: “This is an exciting new chapter in Costain’s 159-year history and one that points to a bright future. I’m really looking forward to the tremendous opportunities that the new head office will provide to all our people and our customers.

“Over the last few years, working requirements have changed, with increased co-location with our customers and dynamic working.

“We need an office that makes it easier for our people, customers and partners to connect, collaborate and create, and our new head office will do just that.”