City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Lloyds Bank

Lloyds Bank has appointed a new Regional Director for its London SME and mid corporate team, a role focused on bolstering businesses in the capital.

With more than 15 years’ experience in financial services, Becci Wicks is set to oversee a 60-strong team to deliver tailored finance and sector insight.

The role is a promotion from her previous position of leading Lloyds’ mid-corporate manufacturing, wholesale and industrials team, which she has held for the last two years – after first joining the bank in 2009.

“For many London businesses, the events of the last 18 months have thrown up their biggest challenges to date,” Wicks said.

“I’m excited to be leading our team of regional and sector specialists here in the capital who are committed to supporting our varied and growing array of clients and the local communities they serve.”

UBS

UBS has hired a global head of its newly formed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Advisory team in London.

Laurent Bouvier is set to be the team’s first-ever lead, after joining UBS in 2015, as ESG matters take hold of the City in the run up to COP26.

Bouvier, who most recently held the position of co-head of the expanded Global Industries Group (GIG), will also take on the role of GIG chairman.

The appointment comes at Armin Peter and Samantha Sutcliffe join the team. While Philippe Chryssicopoulos is set to become global co-head of GIG alongside US-based Charles Otton.

Baton Systems

Baton Systems has hired a new president from Citi, who will be working closely with the fintech firm’s London-based team.

Bringing more than three decades experience to the firm, Jerome Kemp moves from Citi where was the global head of futures, OTC clearing and FX prime brokerage.

Founder and CEO Arjun Jayaram said:“Having a practitioner with Jerome’s exceptional calibre, wealth of experience and vision helping to drive Baton forward will prove invaluable as we scale to meet market needs.”

Kemp, who is also chair of the Futures Industry Association, will lead Baton’s growth across markets, leveraging valuable international experience gained throughout his career in Paris, London and Tokyo.

Before his role at Citi, Kemp had spent 18 years at JP Morgan, where he rose to the position of global co-head of the futures and options and OTC clearing business.

Kemp said: “Baton is delivering today what I believe will become the new global standard for payments and settlements – it’s hugely exciting and I am proud and humbled to have been asked by Arjun to step into this leadership role.”