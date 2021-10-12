City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Marshmallow

Digital insurance unicorn Marshmallow has appointed its first Chief People Officer (CPO) just weeks after it a secured a $1.25bn valuation.

Caroline Gillard, who joined in September, brings 20 years of experience in HR to the new role.

Having previously held roles at Babylon Health, Moonpig, McArthurGlen and Skype, Gillard is set to lead the company’s people, talent and learning operations, while reporting to Co-Founder and Co-CEO Alexander Kent-Braham.

The appointment follows that of Sam Knott as Vice President of Marketing, who joined from Dyson.

Fellow Co-Founder and Co-CEO Oliver Kent-Braham said: “As we enter a new phase of growth and development, I’m excited to welcome Caroline and Sam to the company, and I know both will have an enormous impact.”

Piclo

Energy marketplace Piclo has appointed a new Board Member and Seed Investor Director.

Stephanie Hazell, a senior executive with experience spanning the energy, infrastructure, and TMT sectors, also has a seat on Shell’s Renewables and New Energy Solutions advisory board.

In her new role, Hazell will use her experience in corporate strategy, business development, venture capital, and M&A to ramp up the company’s growth across Europe.

The incoming energy veteran was also previously Group Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at National Grid, after beginning her career at PwC.

“Supporting the growth of smarter, more flexible grids will be essential for the energy industry to meet its decarbonisation commitments and Piclo has a vital role to play in shaping that future,” Hazell said.

AXA Investment Managers

AXA Investment Managers has promoted its Global Head of AXA IM Framlington Equities, to Global Head of AXA IM Equity – a newly created platform that will combine the firm’s fundamental (Framlington Equities) and quantitative (Rosenberg Equities) equity capabilities.

Joining at the beginning of January, Mark Hargraves will keep hold of his current portfolio management responsibilities and report to Hans Stoter.

Though the move will see AXA IM’s quantitative capabilities will be called “Equity QI”, while the Framlington name will be phased out.

“I am confident that the creation of the AXA IM Equity platform under the single leadership of Mark will bring clarity and simplicity to our clients when it comes to our equity offering,” Stoter said.