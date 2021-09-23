City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Savills adds two to Super Prime London team

Adam Simmonds

Becca Howard

Savills has added two new hires to its Super Prime London Residential Development Sales team at its headquarters on Margaret Street, who both previously worked for the estate agency.

Joining as Director, Adam Simmonds brings over a decade of experience to the firm, after previously working across Whitehall’s Old War Offices development The OWO and The Peninsula Residences in Belgravia.

Becca Howard, who joins after three years with boutique developer Pocket Living, is set to support sales and marketing within the same team.

Savills’ Ed Lewis said: “We anticipate a busy autumn and winter, with the return of international buyers now that travel restrictions are beginning to lift.

“I have no doubt the growing team will hit the ground running as we see the pent up demand released into the prime central London market.”

Clearwater International appoints former senior PwC partner as new CEO

Mid-market corporate finance house Clearwater International has posted a former senior PwC Corporate Finance partner as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who will based in both London and Madrid.

After 15 years at Big Four firm PwC, Julian Brown will take over from Michael Reeves who had been at the helm since Clearwater’s inception nearly seven years ago.

Brown, who will also join the Clearwater’s international board of directors, enters the firm during a period of growth – as it has had the value of its deals swell to over £7bn in the past six months.

Meanwhile, Reeves will focus on his role as UK Managing Partner and board member of the UK business.

“It is the right time to pass the baton to a new leader of this incredible business,” Reeves said.

Haynes Boone’s London office bolsters energy practice

Conrad Purcell

Law firm Haynes Boone has bolstered its London Energy, Power and Natural Resources Practice with a new partner in its New Fetter Lane office.

Conrad Purcell, who has worked across a number of major infrastructure projects, joins from the energy and utilities sector division of fellow law firm Bird & Bird.

The incoming partner, with experience in onshore and offshore wind farms, previously served as in-house lawyer for independent renewable energy company RES Group.

“Conrad has handled virtually all aspects of infrastructure projects, from the planning stages to completion, in many markets across the world,” Partner and co-chair of Haynes Boone’s Energy Practice Group Jeff Nichols said.

“His experience allows him to deftly guide clients so that they reach their strategic objectives in an efficient and commercially viable manner.”