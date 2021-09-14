BDO hires record number of new trainees to its audit team

Accounting firm BDO has announced that it has hired over 450 new trainees into its audit team this year, as the so-called ‘challenger’ firm bolsters its auditing arm.

BDO said it had brought on more than 600 new trainees across departments since the start of 2021 – more than it has ever done before.

Most of the new hires started this month with more than half in roles outside of the capital.

The hiring flurry into its audit team follows a damning report by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) in July which found that a third of large company audits fell short of standards.

The FRC’s annual review levelled particularly scathing remarks about KPMG but the review covered the seven largest UK audit firms, which included BDO.

BDO said in a statement the move demonstrated the firm’s “continued investment” in its audit practice.

“Despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” BDO managing partner Paul England said,”we remain committed to investing in the next generations; many of whom have experienced difficult situations as they have completed their school and university educations.”

BDO said it plans to hire a further 50 industrial year-long placement students for roles in London and beyond.

The firm seems to have its eyes set on growth, and said in a statement that it has already allocated 700 positions for its next intake in 2022.