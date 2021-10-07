City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Collidr

London-based digital asset management group Collidr has posted a former Aberdeen Asset Management Director to its board.

Joining as a Non-Executive Director of UK entities, Heather Manners brings some 35 years experience in fund management to the position.

Manners said she hopes “to play an important role in helping the firm grow over the coming years”, after previously working as a Non-executive Director for Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust.

CEO Symon Stickney, said: “Heather’s experience will be invaluable in helping to raise the profile of Collidr in the marketplace, including developing our relationships with institutional investors.

“Heather is a significant name in London’s fund management industry, we are delighted to welcome her to Collidr.”

Principal European Core Fund

Principal Real Estate Europe has hired a new Fund Manager working on its Principal European Core Fund.

Nick Gunn, with more than 14 years of experience across acquisition and asset management, joins from International Property Funds Management (IPFM), a subsidiary of one of Australia’s largest direct real estate fund managers, ISPT.

Working closely with the Head of Fund Management at Principal Real Estate Europe, Giles Smith, Gunn is set to help grow the firm’s European core strategies.

Prior to IPFM, he worked in the acquisitions and disposals team at Credit Suisse Asset Management and has also held positions at CBRE and Propertylink in Australia.

“We’re looking forward to working with Nick to grow the Principal European Core Fund,” Smith said.

“There is currently strong demand in the market from international investors across Europe and the US for core real estate investment returns from European property.”

Quilter Cheviot

Quilter Cheviot has poached its new Head of Professional Services, Matt Sullivan, from Brewin Dolphin, where he held the same position.

Sullivan will be responsible for building new specialist services that help the private clients of lawyers, accountants, and financial advisers better manage their clients’ wealth.

Reporting to Quilter Cheviot’s Managing Director of Investment Management, Nick Holmes, the incoming Professional Services lead is set to work closely with the investment managers and financial advisers.

“Matt has proven in his previous role that he can create and grow this area with considerable success,” Holmes said.