City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

BDO

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has bolstered its audit practice with a new partner, who joins from EY.

Rida Rahmani brings more than 15 years of experience to the international audit team.

“Rida’s experience of working with clients but also her desire to support the development and wellbeing of the people in her team makes her a fantastic fit with BDO’s culture,” said managing partner Paul Eagland.

Rahmani’s appointment follows that of Anna Draper and Kaley Crossthwaite into the leadership team last week, who will step into their new positions at the beginning of July.

Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors has hired a former BlackRock director as its head of sustainable outcomes, as the asset management firm seeks to support the transition to renewables.

Sam Tripuraneni is set to oversee the firm’s stewardship and sustainable outcomes franchises and lead existing sustainable funds’ delivery of sustainability impacts.

Tripuraneni, who will report to global head of ESG investments Mirza Baig, previously spent seven years at BlackRock, most recently as a director in its sustainable investing team.

“His experience and expertise stood out through the recruitment process, and I am confident he will help build on our solutions to meet the financial, social and environmental objectives that matter increasingly to our clients and wider society,” said Baig.

Memsource

Translation software firm Memsource has posted a new CEO, who brings experience from across a string of tech giants, including Tesla and Microsoft.

Stepping to the helm as the company records its best year yet, Georg Ell brings more than 15 years of experience to the position.

“His experience in managing fast-growing businesses will be invaluable as we continue to support the company’s ambitious growth plans,” managing director Fernando Chueca and associate director Petr Rieger, of the Carlyle Europe Technology Partners advisory team, said.

Ell’s appointment comes alongside that of Bharat Siyani, who joins as vice president of people, who will support the organisation and scale up of the wider team from the executive suite.