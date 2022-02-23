City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

JUMO

Visa-backed fintech firm JUMO has posted the former boss of JO Hambro Capital Management to its board as a new non-executive chair.

Nichola Pease, who currently holds the same role at FTSE 250 Jupiter Fund Management, brings more than 35 years of experience to the position.

The financial services veteran has held a string of positions from across Citibank and Smith New Court, having been an independent non-executive director at Schroders.

“She is a great leader and I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with Nichola,” said JUMO founder and CEO Andrew Watkins-Ball.

“Her appointment will help us accelerate the depth and breadth of our capabilities as we enter the next phase of building to support our distribution and capital partnerships.”

Atrato Group

Alternative asset management and advisory group Atrato has hired a new managing director within its structuring division.

Guillaume Bertail joins to assist Atrato’s chief operating officer Lara Townsend with the development of new investment strategies.

Bertail, who has spent the last 15 years with Goldman Sachs, has completed more than £2bn worth of structured corporate deals.

“Guillaume is well known to Atrato having previously worked alongside the firm’s founders and is a fantastic addition to the team,” said Townsend.

“I have every confidence that he can support us in creating new funds, both listed and private, which are consistent with our core long income investment themes and thereby help us achieve our growth ambitions.”

GQ Littler

Employment law firm GQ Littler has bolstered its M&A support team with two new partners and a senior associate, as the firm sees growing demand from the US.

Nicola James, an international transactions specialist, joins as a partner from Baker McKenzie alongside Laura Lobb from CMS, who brings over 14 years experience to the role.

Meanwhile, Ed Belam joins as a senior associate from Marriott Harrison.

“We’re delighted to welcome Laura, Nicola and Ed to the growing M&A support team,” managing partner Jon Gilligan said, adding “Their considerable experience and expertise will help GQ|Littler meet the needs of our clients and referrers undertaking large and complex deals.”