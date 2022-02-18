City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Quadrant

Real estate asset management and development company Quadrant has appointed a new associate partner from CBRE.

After developing CBRE’s portfolio valuation models, Onder Atasayar joins Quadrant to oversee quarterly valuation of its ground rent portfolios.

Atasayar, who has previously held positions with EY in London and Istanbul, said: “This year will be filled with opportunities and I’m hugely excited to be working with Quadrant’s talented team.”

Partner at Quadrant, Vanessa Davey added: “Onder brings a wealth of experience in financial modelling and analysis and cashflow forecasting.

“As we continue to grow our team and our portfolio, Onder’s real estate transaction experience will be a huge benefit to us and we look forward to working with him.”

London First

​London First has posted a former Cabinet Office director to its board, who brings two decades in investment banking experience to the business campaign group.

Lesley-Ann Nash joins as ITV Studios managing director Angela Jain steps into the role of deputy chair.

Jain, who formerly headed E4, has helped produced nearly 1,000 hours of TV with fan-favourites such as Love Island and The Big Bang Theory, replaces Dame Inga Beale who departs after three years,.

“I am delighted to welcome Lesley-Ann to the London First board. Her experience will be invaluable as we chart the organisation’s course during a great period of change for London, amid challenges from other global cities,” chair Paul Drechsler said.

“Angela shares my passion for London’s success and I am thrilled that she is to become deputy chair. I look forward to working more closely with her to help shape the future of London First.”

Bates Wells

Bates Wells has bolstered its data protection team with a new partner and head of data privacy, who spent several years in the Foreign Commonwealth Office and Ministry of Justice.

Eleonor Duhs joins from Fieldfisher, where she was a director and barrister, advising on data protection compliance.

The incoming partner is also an expert on the post-Brexit legal and regulatory landscape, after working as a senior lawyer for the Department for Exiting the European Union.

“It’s a critical moment for data privacy… Eleonor’s vision and leadership will lead the team to new and exciting ventures, while enhancing the positive impact and strategic support we deliver to our clients,” managing partner Martin Bunch said.