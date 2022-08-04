City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Knight Frank

Knight Frank has poached its latest partner from CBRE, as the property consultancy looks to grow its landlord project management offering.

James Orchard joins the project and building consultancy team and will advise clients on all aspects of property and asset management, including sustainable refurbishment, tenant engagement and smart enablement.

The incoming partner had been a senior director at CBRE for six years, and previously at Colliers International for a decade.

“The expansion of our project management function has been instrumental in strengthening our capacity to fulfil the needs of clients, and James’ appointment will further bolster the variety and quality of services we provide,” head of project management Craig Frost said. “I am excited to welcome him to the team.”

BDO

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has hired two new partners from Big Four firm EY.

Geeta Joshi, who joins as an audit partner into the firm’s financial services team, brings over 20 years’ experience in public practice with extensive audit and assurance experience serving the financial services sector.

While Bernd Kremp, who joins as a partner into the technical standards group, brings experience is advising and supporting teams around complex technical accounting issues and preparing and performing financial reporting training, and is set to focus on financial reporting.

“Geeta and Bernd both bring a huge amount of technical knowledge and experience, they will be great additions to BDO,” managing partner Paul Eagland said.

The fresh duo form part of a total of 19 external partners who have been appointed since the beginning of the year.

PKF Littlejohn

Canary Wharf-based accountancy firm PKF Littlejohn has appointed a new personal tax partner.

Stephen Kenny, who joins from Blick Rothenberg, brings over 15 years of industry experience from across non domicile and residence, investing in the UK and family wealth planning.

Kenny is the second partner to join PKF’s tax team this year, following the arrival of Mark Ellis to lead the VAT practice in February.

“We’re investing heavily in our tax team, as it continues to expand and win new clients,” Chris Riley, head of tax, explained. “Stephen’s arrival is an important step in ensuring that we remain at the forefront of providing trusted tax advice.”