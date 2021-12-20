Channel 5 joins BBC and ITV as a shareholder in Freeview

Channel 5 has become an investor in Freeview, joining BBC, ITV and Channel 4 as shareholders.

It comes as British broadcasters try to compete with American streaming giants, coming together where they were traditionally apart, The Telegraph reported this afternoon.

Channel 5 replaces Arqiva, the British telecommunications company, who pulled out last year, as a shareholder in Freeview, the biggest free-to-view television service in the UK.

In the summer, the UK government has extended the multiplex licences for the Freeview DTT platform through to 2034.

The renewal will guarantee prime spectrum for public broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 in order to enable them to reach the maximum number of viewers

Freeview is currently developing a joint app, which hopes to rival streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The Telegraph also revealed at the start of this year that the British broadcasters were working with Freeview-owner Digital UK to forge a new on-demand app that would make it easier for viewers to combat the growth of streaming services.