City Moves: Who is switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

John Lewis hires ex-Experian lead

Amir Goshtai

John Lewis has appointed a new director of financial services in London this week, who will step into the new role on 14 June.

Amir Goshtai, who joins from Anglo-Irish credit reporting company Experian where he was managing director of marketplace, brings over 20-years’ experience to the group.

The new director will be responsible for growing financial services offerings, like savings and insurance, across the John Lewis partnership.

“Our ambition is to grow our financial services offering to our customers over the next five years,” John Lewis executive director, Pippa Wicks, said. “Amir’s impressive experience working through digital transformations and delivering data-driven products will ensure the growth.”

Three welcomes new UK CTO

David Hennessy

Mobile network company Three UK has hired a new chief technology officer (CTO), who will be based in the London office part-time while works across both the UK and Ireland.

David Hennessy has been CTO for Three Ireland since 2008 and is now set to lead a dual role in the technology and operations branch.

Bringing more than 20 years of telecoms experience, Hennessy has already been responsible for Three Ireland’s radio network rollout.

In the capital, Hennessy will focus on delivering the telecoms company’s £2bn investment in building the UK’s 5G network.

“David’s depth of experience will be invaluable to improving the network experience to bring better connectivity, every day, for every customer,” Three UK’s chief executive officer, Robert Finnegan, commented.

Hennessy will take over from Susan Buttsworth, Three’s chief operating officer who leave the company in June after joining in October 2019. Three UK in June 2021.

Aon appoints new head of power

Jon Wiegand

Professional services firm Aon has appointed a new head of power in the firm’s UK global broking centre, who will step into the role in October.

Jon Wiegand, set to report to managing director of construction and power, James MacNeal, will focus on the development of the firm’s energy transition group.

The group expands on Aon’s global renewables network, as focusses turn to net-zero across the City, and will benefit from Wiegand’s 20-years of insurance experience.

Joining from Swiss Re, Wiegand most recently served as head of engineering and construction.

“The power industry is a key focus for Aon, and our offering is underpinned by market-leading technical and specialty capabilities,” managing director of GBC construction and power at Aon, James MacNeal, said.

“Jon’s appointment is a key part of our strategy…his wealth of expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to strengthen our power proposition in London and globally.”

Rates and inflation strategist joins BNP Paribas

Banking group BNP Paribas has hired a UK rates and inflation strategist who is set to track the UK and European inflation post-pandemic and Brexit.

Chris Lupoli joins from HSBC, where he spent six years as a G10 rates trading strategist.

Prior to this, Lupoli worked at UBS as a global inflation-linked strategist and has held a number of positions in European interest rates and European government securities strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Two new hires join Queensgate Investment

Private investment firm Queensgate Investments has confirmed two new hires this week, welcoming a new chief operating officer (COO) and general counsel.

Gary Jones, stepping into the role of COO, has joined from real estate investment firm Aprirose.

Jones is set to bring 27 years of commercial, financial and tax structuring experience to the London-based firm.

As general counsel, Daniel Peart joins from the same role at investment firm Blackstone’s real estate credit division.

“Gary Jones and Daniel Peart both bring a wealth of experience and we are proud to welcome them to Queensgate Investments. They are two very important additions,” Founder and CEO, Jason Know, said.

