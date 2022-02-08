City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Hilton

Hiltonhas appointed a travel industry veteran to take on the role of vice president of focused service operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Pauline Wilson, who brings more than 25 years of experience to the position, will have responsibility for 60 Hilton-managed hotels in the group’s focused service portfolio, which includes the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton brands.

Having held a number of senior roles across Virgin Atlantic Holidays and Tui, Wilson has been named among ‘100 Women to Watch Index 2020’ by Women in Hospitality, Travel and Leisure.

Wilson succeeds Alexandra Murray, who will remain in the Hilton group to lead Hilton hotels in South East Asia.

“We are thrilled to have Pauline join the team, bringing with her considerable experience and expertise in global travel,” EMEA president Simon Vincent said.

“I am confident that she will lead her teams to continued success – delivering great experiences for our guests and value for our owners.”

Morgan Lewis

Morgan Lewis has bolstered its global structured transactions offering with a new partner, who joins the legal services firm’s London office.

Poached from Mayer Brown, Merryn Craske will advise on securitisation and structured finance transactions.

“With experience conducting transactions across a number of jurisdictions and asset classes, Merryn’s skillset is a fantastic addition to our market-leading structured transactions practice,” said chair Jami McKeon.

“Her broad transactional experience, combined with her in-depth regulatory insight in relation to United Kingdom and EU securitisation and risk retention rules, will make Merryn a valuable addition to our team and for our global clients as they navigate their international risk matrixes.”

Mizuho

The London based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group, Mizuho International, has appointed a former JP Morgan credit analyst as its head of credit research for EMEA.

Helen Rodriguez, who joined Mizuho late last year, will play a key role in growing its credit platform and client franchise across the regions.

Reporting to head of multi-asset strategy, Peter Chatwell, Rodriguez brings over two decades experience to the role.

The incoming lead most recently built up the European Retail and Consumer team at Creditsights, as well as directed the company’s legal and ESG research in London.

“I’m delighted to have Helen on board,” said Chatwell. “Her hire gives us a strong foundation in fundamental credit research at a time in the market cycle when its relevance will be resurgent, complementing our existing strengths in macro analysis.”