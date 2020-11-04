Snakes and Ladders: Who is moving jobs in the City this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Firms are continuing to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic as they vie to be in prime position to recover from the economic fallout of the crisis.

This week, US real estate firm Bridge Development Partners has set up shop in London, the UK’s best known hedge fund boss has quit, and Fortnum & Mason has hired a new chief executive.

Deloitte Legal more than doubles lawyer numbers with Kemp Little deal

Deloitte acquired technology and digital media law firm Kemp Little, bolstering its lawyer headcount to more than 170, up from 85.

Kemp Little offers legal services in commercial technology, corporate, employment, data protection, disputes, IP and financial regulation across a range of sectors including financial services, telecoms, and media and digital solutions.

It also develops LegalTech products, including Dupe Killer, an AI-powered IP protection tool, and 4Corners, a contract analysis system.

The combined firm will allow Deloitte Legal to offer clients a broader range of legal expertise to complement existing services in advisory, technology, legal management consultancy and legal managed services.

Richard Houston, senior partner and chief executive of Deloitte North and South Europe, said: “This transaction marks a key moment in the growth of Deloitte Legal.

This demonstrates our confidence and willingness to invest where there is clear market demand. Bringing in the depth of talent in the Kemp Little team, from solicitors to technology specialists, will allow Deloitte Legal to offer clients a much broader range of legal expertise.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has clearly shown that investment in technology will be a critical catalyst for the recovery of UK businesses. Business leaders are looking for more digital ways of operating, setting the stage for significant and longer-term cultural change.2

Crispin Odey quits hedge fund firm

Crispin Odey

Crispin Odey, one of the UK’s best-known hedge fund managers and political donors, has stepped down from the helm of his London-based firm.

He has quit the co-chief executive role after almost three decades in order to focus on managing his own funds, the company said last night.

Timothy Pearey, who has been co-head of Odey Asset Management, for the past five years, will remain as the company’s sole chief executive.

As part of a company-wide shake-up, Odey Asset Management will split to form a new legal entity, Brook Asset Management, in the coming weeks. Brook will scoop up several of the firm’s funds, and will be part of the Odey Group subject to regulatory approval.

Fortnum’s hires former John Lewis executive

Fortnum

Fortnum & Mason has appointed a former John Lewis and Matches Fashion executive as its new boss.

Tom Athron will join the Piccadilly department store on 1 December, to replace current chief executive Ewan Venters who will step down in January 2021.

Athron was most recently the chief operating officer of luxury fashion website Matches Fashion, where he led the ecommerce, logistics, customer experience and studio teams. He was also responsible for scaling the British business globally.

He previously worked for the John Lewis Partnership for 12 years, where he held roles including group development director, John Lewis trading director and Waitrose finance chief.

Fortnum’s chairman Kate Hobhouse said his e-commerce expertise will make Athron a “great fit with the multichannel business that Fortnum’s has become.”

Bridge Development Partners launches London office

Bridge Development Partners

US real estate firm Bridge Development Partners has launched its UK operations.

It has appointed industrial real estate specialist Paul Hanley as partner, to be based in London, to lead the team alongside vice president Chris Doloughty.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the firm focuses on last mile logistics, brownfield redevelopment and cold storage assets.

“We’ve established ourselves as one of the most dominant players in the seven uber core industrial markets in the US and opening our UK office is the strategic next step following the growth we have had in the States,” said Steve Poulos, Bridge founder and chief executive.

“We look forward to providing Paul with the capital and the resources required to assist his UK expansion.”

Hanley will be responsible for Bridge’s acquisition and development activities throughout the UK.

Cityfibre poaches Gatwick finance chief

Cityfibre, the UK’s third largest digital infrastructure platform, has appointed Gatwick Airport’s finance chief as its new CFO.

Dunn, who has worked for the airport for 10 years, will join Cityfibre in January next year.

He will succeed Terry Hart who stepped down in July after nine years with the business.

Cityfibre chief executive Greg Mesch said: “We are hugely impressed with Nick’s leadership overseeing the financial function of one of the UK’s most important transport infrastructure hubs, while also championing the role of competition to drive benefits for the UK economy and its consumers.

“The parallels between these objectives and our business are clear. We are delighted to have Nick join our team to help ensure we maximise the impact of our world-class digital infrastructure rollout for the nation.”