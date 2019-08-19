City Moves for 19 August – Who’s switching jobs at Morgan Lewis, Saranac Partners and Sativa?

Today’s City Moves includes Morgan Lewis, Saranac Partners and Sativa.

Morgan Lewis

Morgan Lewis has appointed corporate lawyer Ayesha Waheed, who focuses on international energy and infrastructure transactions, as a partner resident in London. Ayesha has significant experience throughout Europe and in emerging markets in Africa and Asia, particularly south east Asia. She arrives from Latham & Watkins. Ayesha, an England and Wales and New York qualified lawyer, has represented developers and lenders in oil and gas, power generation, and infrastructure projects around the world. She advises on all aspects of structuring, neg­otiating, and drafting finance and commercial documents in connection with international project financings and privatisations. Ayesha’s appointment follows the recent hires of a project finance partner in Boston and corporate partners in London with exp­erience throughout central and eastern Europe and Africa. Earlier this year, Ayesha was recognised for her work by Euromoney LMG in its annual Europe Women in Business Law Awards as Best in Project Finance. She is also ranked as highly regarded by the International Financial Law Review 1000 in three cat­eg­ories: banking; project development; and project finance, and she is recognised for projects by Chambers UK.

Saranac Partners

Saranac Partners, the private office focused on ultra-high net-worth individuals and families, has appointed of Marc Vowell as client adviser. Marc joins from JP Morgan, where he was an executive director. His career spans over 17 years in banking, starting at Coutts before joining Barclays Wealth. At Saranac, Marc will be working primarily with technology focused clients, offering investment management and broader advisory services. Marc’s appointment follows a series of high-profile hires in the client adviser team, with the appointments of Benedicte Perrier-Dordain, Katherine Rees-Oliviere, Salah Alrawi and Yannick Koffigan, all from ACPI.

Sativa

CBD Wellness and medicinal cannabis Group Sativa has appointed Henry Lees-Buckley as chief executive officer and a director of the company with immediate effect. Henry was previously chief executive of Uni-Select, a Canadian quoted company, with operations in the UK, Canada and the US. Prior to that he was a senior global executive and officer in the US and Canada for WW Grainger, a $15bn (£12.4bn) Fortune 500 company. Henry, who holds dual UK and Canadian citizenship, has held numerous executive level positions both in North America and also Britain. He holds an MBA from Queens University, Kingston, Ontario, has moved to the UK, and from now will operate from Sativa’s Somerset headquarters.

Main image credit: Getty