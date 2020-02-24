City Moves for 24 February - Who's switching jobs at Artemis Resources, 4Ways and Nestify?

Today’s City Moves includes Artemis Resources, 4Ways and Nestify

Artemis Resources



Artemis Resources has announced the appointment of Mark Potter as chairman. Mark has over 14 years’ experience in natural resources investments and holds several board positions across the mining industry. He currently serves as the chief investment officer (CIO) of Metal Tiger, and is the founder and a partner of Sita Capital Partners. Mark was formerly a director and CIO of Anglo Pacific, a London-listed natural resources royalty company, where he successfully led a turnaround of the business through the acquisition of new royalties, disposal of non-core assets, and successful equity and debt fundraisings.



4ways



4ways, the UK-based remote radiology reporting service, has announced the appointment of Susan Veness to the board as chief financial officer (CFO). Susan has a wealth of experience in senior financial and business roles across a range of sectors, including biotech, housing, manufacturing and travel. She joins from Phlexglobal, where she was CFO and responsible for the delivery of core finance functions. Ajay Bh Chadha, chief executive officer at 4ways, said: “We are delighted to welcome Susan to 4ways. [She] will strengthen our management team capability and help 4ways continue to deliver strong growth.”



Nestify



UK proptech lettings agent Nestify has announced the appointment of Guy Maranon in the newly created role of national sales manager. Guy brings a wealth of experience to Nestify, with almost a decade of experience as a seasoned property lettings and negotiations professional. Guy joins Nestify from Kinleigh Folkard & Haywood where he had held the position of lettings manager since 2015. Hedi Zidan, co-founder and chief executive of Nestify commented: “We’re excited to welcome Guy to our team, [with] his experience and knowledge of property lettings.”

