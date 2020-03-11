City Moves for 11 March — Who's switching jobs at Wavemaker, Waypoint Capital and CapitalRise?

Today’s City Moves includes Wavemaker, Waypoint Capital and CapitalRise

Wavemaker



Wavemaker UK has announced the appointment of Elliott Millard as head of planning. Based in London, Elliott will lead a team of 65 planners, taking responsibility for the strategic element of key new business pitches. Elliott brings over 18 years of media industry leadership experience to his new role, most notably in the technology, automotive and retail sectors. This includes eight years in senior planning and strategy roles at Starcom and, most recently, as group managing partner at OMD EMEA. His client portfolio includes major brands such as Lidl, Kraft Heinz, Fiat Chrysler and Uber. Verra Budimlija, Wavemaker chief strategy officer said: “Elliott is an experienced planning and strategy leader who further strengthens our senior team with craft skills, provocative thinking and great leadership skills.”



Waypoint Capital



Waypoint Capital has announced the appointment of Cyrus Jilla to its senior leadership team. Cyrus joins from Fidelity International, where he was president. He started his career at Schroders, later joining Bain & Company where he became managing partner of their London office, then was an executive board member of De Beers Group. Commenting on the appointment Ernesto Bertarelli, chairman of Waypoint Capital, said: “Cyrus is an industry leader with a range of significant global experiences that combine to make him an ideal partner within our firm as we expand our presence in the asset management marketplace. I am confident his highly analytical and sophisticated approach to investment appraisal, capital allocation and performance management will make an immense contribution to the growth and development of Waypoint in the coming years.”



CapitalRise



CapitalRise, the specialist prime property finance provider, has announced the appointment of Barney Iles as associate director of lending. Barney will be responsible for originating and managing broker and borrower relationships. He joins from Octopus Real Estate, where his role as origination manager built on his extensive knowledge and experience of the real estate market, having previously worked on a wide variety of real estate funding projects in roles at Ingenious Real Estate and Nationwide Building Society. Commenting on the move, Barney said: “It’s an exciting time to join the CapitalRise team and help build on the huge growth they saw last year. With a bespoke and flexible approach to prime property finance, I believe that CapitalRise is uniquely positioned to grow market presence and become the go-to lender for prime developers.”