City law firm HFW surpasses £250m in turnover

HFW’s (previously known as Holman Fenwick Willan) revenue increased by more than 11 per cent in the financial year that ended 31 March to just over £250m.

The sector-focused law firm’s revenue jumped to £251m, up from £225.3m recorded in the previous year, as the London office passed £100m for the first time.

The firm’s net profit also increased by 16.5 per cent to £75.4m, up from £64.7m, while the firm’s lawyers and partners have also seen a bump in their pay.

The firm’s profit per equity partner (PEP) increased by nearly 9 per cent to £855,000, up from £786,000, and its profit per lawyer increased by over 6 per cent in FY24, to £139,000.

The firm focuses on the aerospace, commodities, construction, energy, insurance, and shipping sectors. However, its global dispute practice is its strength. Around 70 per cent of its total revenue is generated by contentious matters.

HFW’s strategy included an ongoing recruitment activity as the firm added 17 lateral partner hires in over 2024, and six in the first two months of 2025.

The firm continued to expand its international network over the last financial year by launching in Shenzhen to support its clients in China’s Greater Bay Area.

HFW was one of the first London-headquartered firm to expand globally, the firm now has 21 offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with almost 60 per cent of its total revenue generated outside the UK.

Commenting on the results, Jeremy Shebson, managing partner, said: “This was another very encouraging year for HFW, with strong performances in each of our groups and across our international network.”

While Giles Kavanagh, its global senior partner noted that “while we’ve undergone significant expansion over recent years, we’ve been careful to keep a tight focus on our core sectors and to maintain our ‘one firm’ approach, which is an important part of our culture at HFW.”