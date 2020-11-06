City Hall moves People's Question Time online for first time

City Hall said today that the first ever virtual People’s Question Time will be held on 12 November.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and London Assembly Members will answer questions from Londoners on key issues facing the capital between 7pm and 9pm.

People’s Question Time is held twice a year and gives Londoners a chance to question the Mayor and Assembly Members about their plans for the city.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the government’s recently imposed national lockdown, this month’s event has been moved online and will be livestreamed.

Londoners can register and submit their questions in advance via the Talk London page. They will also be able to question the Mayor and Assembly Members live on the night.

The main issue is likely to be London’s response to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

The capital’s economy, air quality, the environment and housing will also be discussed.

Navin Shah AM, Chair of the London Assembly and Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow will chair the event.