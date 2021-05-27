City Corporation calls for support for India coronavirus appeal

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

The City of London Corporation has made a £25,000 donation to efforts to tackle the coronavirus emergency in India – and is calling for others to also show their support.

The Square Mile’s governing body has donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s coronavirus appeal, which is providing medical supplies, treatment facilities and logistics support in India.

Over 27 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country – second only to the USA – and more than 300,000 people have died from the virus. Hospitals are overwhelmed and people are going without potentially life-saving treatment.

The City Corporation’s donation comes from its International Disasters Fund.

City of London Corporation Finance Committee Chairman Jamie Ingham Clark said:

“The City has long-standing and strong ties with India and the situation in that country is very concerning. It requires a concerted effort to provide much-needed medical facilities to people who urgently need support as a result of the pandemic.

“I call on any businesses or organisations in the City or across the capital which are able to do so, to join us in donating to the DEC appeal, to support the vital work it is doing.

“This will make a real difference to the lives of people in India and address the suffering caused by the pandemic to the population there.”

The City Corporation has a longstanding programme of work in India, and opened a representative office in Mumbai 13 years ago. More than 15 Indian financial firms have offices in London and many have branches across the UK.

Donations to the DEC appeal can be made online at https://donation.dec.org.uk/coronavirus-appeal