City of London Corporation donates £200,000 to cancer charity

The City of London Corporation has donated £200,000 through its City Bridge Trust to a Hammersmith-based charity that helps people cope with the financial impact of cancer.

Maggie’s, which has 23 centres across the UK, will use the funds to employ a specialist welfare rights and benefits adviser, to help those diagnosed with cancer seek financial support. Last year, the charity helped people with cancer claim nearly £38m in benefits and grants.

Dhruv Patel, chairman of the City Bridge Trust Committee, said: “A cancer diagnosis is a bombshell in anyone’s life and not only impacts people emotionally and physically, but financially, as they may lose income through having to give up work and face increased costs such as travel to hospital appointments.”

He added: “Maggie’s has continued to support people with cancer throughout the coronavirus crisis.”

The City Corporation’s charitable trust is London’s biggest independent grant giver, making awards of around £20m each year for charitable causes across the capital.

The fund has contributed more than £6m to the London Community Response, an emergency support fund that has helped charities in the capital detail with the impact of coronavirus. It has also donated £1.7m in one-off grants to more than 200 organisations to help them offset lost income from the pandemic.

