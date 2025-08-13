City AM Triathlon Team Challenge at T100 London hailed as great success

A successful London T100 Triathlon weekend saw Maurten UK come home first in the City AM Triathlon Team Challenge.

The London-based subsidiary of Swedish sports nutrition company Maurten AB came first out of 26 City AM Triathlon Team Challenge teams in a time of one hour, 12 minutes and 47 seconds.

The likes of Steph Sinclair, Alice Sullivan and Adam Cooper were less than a minute quicker around the east London course than Terra Manufacturing – David O’Leary, Henry Dixon and Joe Meese – and the smartly named Keir Strava, who completed the podium.

The City AM Triathlon Team Challenge – a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run, with a different team member on each leg – saw the Financial Conduct Authority enter five of the 26 teams, with over 50 employees taking part across the entire London T100 Triathlon weekend.

Terra Manufacturing came second Third placed Keir Strava at the City AM Triathlon Team Challenge

‘Loved’ the City AM triathlon

Second placed Terra Manufacturing’s Meese said: “Terra Manufacturing loved the City AM sprint relay. Our team consisted of experienced triathletes and newcomers, which was the perfect mix and made for a very exciting day.

“We would recommend the relay for anyone looking to get into triathlon or looking to have a fun day, perhaps with less pressure of a full distance event. We will be back for first place next year.”

Britain’s Lucy Charles-Barclay won the elite women’s event over the Professional Triathletes Organisation’s (PTO) new 100km distance – 2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run – while Hayden Wilde came home to win the men’s event around the Excel.

Chief of the Professional Triathletes Organisation Sam Renouf added: “Thanks to City AM for their great support of this year’s corporate relay and congratulations to the Maurten UK team.

“I really enjoyed taking part on Saturday myself and we’ll definitely be looking to build on this for next year. Well done also to all the triathlon organisations who entered into the spirit of the weekend and registered teams. The whole event was a fantastic showcase for our sport.”