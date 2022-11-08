City Airport insists it’s still ‘easiest hub to get to and through’ despite Heathrow-crossrail link up

A British Airways plane takes off from London City Airport. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

London’s City Airport has insisted it’s still “the easiest airport to get to and through” following the opening of the Elizabeth Line’s direct route from Canary Wharf to Heathrow.

The hub located on the Thames hit back after Crossrail’s fully-linked up route was unveiled on Sunday, taking passengers to-and-from Canary Wharf to the UK’s biggest airport in just 45 minutes.

Amid fears it could impact on passenger numbers for London City Airport, the hub told City A.M. it is “still the easiest airport to get to and through.

“And we know our speed and convenience is highly coveted by our passengers with journeys from Central London to our terminal doors possible in under 30 minutes.”

In a bid to keep up with the Crossrail development, it added the airport is “looking forward to 2023, we are making a number of investments in further improving our service which will enable us to continue to provide the best airport experience in London.”



This comes after the journey time from Canary Wharf to Heathrow was cut down to just 45 minutes.

Now the fastest way to get to the west London hub, the new direct connection will also bring about new business opportunities for those setting up shop in the Wharf.

Heathrow’s chief commercial officer Ross Baker said the new link would the airport and “its business hub, Canary Wharf, are directly connected like never before.

“It enables all passengers travelling through Heathrow to get to and from Canary Wharf direct at unprecedented speed which is a big win for global business and sustainable travel.”