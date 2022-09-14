Citigroup hires veteran JP Morgan dealmaker to bolster London team

Citigroup has hired JP Morgan veteran Barry Weir as the new managing director of its London investment banking team.

The veteran dealmaker, known for his expertise in natural resources, will join Citigroup’s London office in September, acco. rding to Bloomberg.

Citibank’s poaching efforts come as the New York bank is seeking to bolster its UK investment banking unit in a bid to capture a larger share of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market.

Having spent almost 24 years at America’s largest bank, Weir has headed various sector teams throughout his tenure, including energy, metals, mining and real estate.

The hire comes after Citibank took on board Bank of America managing director Richard Abel last March, as part of the shakeup of its UK and Ireland business.