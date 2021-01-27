Sri Lanka may not have looked the best, but that was an important Test series for England – and in particular Joe Root – to win 2-0.

The tourists had very little preparation, with limited resources in Loughborough and then just one warm-up game once they got out there.

Sri Lanka handed England the initiative in the first innings; from there Root’s men grew into the series as they played more cricket.

Root led from the front, scoring 228 in the first match and 186 in the second earlier this week – his first Test centuries since 2019.

That was nice to see given that his batting has been inconsistent since becoming captain.

Here, he looked back to his best and showed some of his less experienced team-mates how to bat on pitches in the subcontinent.

Root’s rhythm was good, he made the right choices and he used the sweep well against spin.

A lot of that technique he has learned over time in these conditions. Openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley weren’t at the same level but Root is more used to it.

He looked confident, like a weight had lifted from his shoulders. If he can continue this form it will be huge for the Ashes later this year.

Not just Joe Root – seamers shine too

England’s seamers also did well in Sri Lanka, where they are not used to having such an impact.

Despite neither having done much bowling lately, Stuart Broad had a big say in the first Test and James Anderson in the second.

Mark Wood, meanwhile, bowled his heart out nice and quick to ruffle the Sri Lankan batsmen’s feathers.

It felt like all of the players got something out of the series. Sibley struggled in his first three innings but got England home at the end.

Spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach did fairly well, although tougher opponents await.

This was a useful warm-up for next month’s series in India, a far bigger challenge.

England will go there with plenty of confidence but knowing they will have to up their game.

The 2-0 win in Sri Lanka also keeps alive their chances of reaching the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at Lord’s in June.

It’s important to have a focus like this; when I was involved around 2010-12, we were very motivated to become world No1.

On the other hand, England are choosing to rest players, despite the fact they will clearly need their best side in India.

That makes you question the importance being placed on the World Test Championship.

There is a lot of cricket to play this year, however. England have a plan of how to manage players, both physically and mentally, and you have just to respect that.