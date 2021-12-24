Chris Martin announces the end of Coldplay: Band won’t make any more music together after 2025

Coldplay’s frontman has said his band will release their last record in 2025 and plan to “only tour” after that.

During a special BBC Radio 2 Christmas show with presenter Jo Whiley, Chris Martin has said that Coldplay will not make any more music as a band after 2025.

Martin made the announcement during the show, which aired on Thursday evening.

Speaking to Whiley, Martin said: “Our last proper record will come out at the end of 2025. And I think after that we’ll only tour.”

“And maybe we’ll do some sort of collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes there. I’m being 100 per cent serious I promise.

“It’s just what seems to feel right – it’s hard for me to say without sounding like an idiot but it just seems to be what I’m told. I can see it all up to there.” Chris Martin

Martin said the band would release three more musical projects, with the final album being a “back to basics” album titled Coldplay.

“It takes so much energy to make an album and we put everything into it and by that time I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that,” he said.

“I really like that some of my favourite artists have a catalogue that starts and finishes and that’s what feels right for us.”

He added that the band, which consists of frontman Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Phil Harvey, would continue to work and play together.

“It’ll be like being a professional sports player but still playing that sport,” he said.

Martin also opened up about Coldplay’s dynamics, telling Whiley there had been a “mutual respect” between the band mates over the past 10 years.

He said previously the other members had not felt they could confront him on creative decisions.

“I realised that I was often extremely difficult for the band to deal with because I can be quite headstrong about ‘the song should sound like this,’” he said.

“Around 2012-13… I started to listen more and that made me enjoy myself in the band a lot more and find it more collaborative.

“For the last 10 years or so there’s been such a mutual respect that has not been clouded by someone’s over-anxiety. Because that’s how I would be, I would be very anxious.

“I think it would drive them mad because it would cloud the friendship and cloud the creative stuff. (Now) it feels for me like a really safe space between those four people.”

Earlier this year, Coldplay released their ninth studio album, titled Music Of The Spheres, which went straight to number one in the UK album charts.

The band were also recently nominated for group of the year and best rock/alternative act for the 2022 Brit Awards.

The group released their first studio album Parachutes in 2000.

During their career, they have produced nine UK number one albums and won a plethora of awards, including nine Brit Awards and seven Grammy Awards.

The band’s upcoming Music Of The Spheres tour in 2022 will be powered with rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources.

The tour will be supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Fans will also be able to generate electricity for the concert through a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes.

The band’s ambition is to make their concerts more environmentally friendly and to have one of the greenest tours in history.