Born to Sell: Springsteen cashes in a record £376m from Sony for music

(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science)

Bruce Springsteen reportedly sold his master recordings and publishing rights yesterday for a record $500m (£376m) to Sony Music.

As part of the deal, Sony will have ownership of his 20 albums, including his iconic songs like Born In The USA.

The singer-songwriter has been signed with Columbia Records for 40 years, who is also owned by Sony Music.

The mega deal far exceeds previous reports from the likes of Variety that Springsteen had set his sights on upwards of $350m (£256.5m) for both the publishing and recorded masters.

Springsteen’s decision comes alongside an array of other artists who have sold their work in recent years.

Bob Dylan, for instance, sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for a reported $400m (£300m) back in 2019. Other music icons like Paul Simon have also cashed in on their music in recent years.

No public statement has been made from either the singer or the label.