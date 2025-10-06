Chiltern Firehouse: Reopening date revealed after major fire

Chiltern Firehouse closed in February this year after a fire.

A luxury London hotel popular with celebrities won’t reopen until April 2027 after a large fire earlier this year, it has been confirmed for the first time.

Chiltern Firehouse in Chiltern Street, Marylebone, closed on 14 February after flames ripped through the Victorian four-storey building.

The fire damaged parts of the ground floor, half of the second floor and destroyed the third floor and roof.

Chiltern Firehouse was formally Manchester Square Fire Station and was converted into a 26-suite hotel and 200-seat restaurant in 2013.

Architect Harriet Pillman is working to restore the building which dates from 1889.

Pillman’s firm, Donald Insall Associates, also worked on the restoration of Windsor Castle after the 1992 fire.

At the time a completion date was not given but it was reported that the work could take three years.

Chiltern Firehouse’s earnings protected

The new reopening date has been included in accounts filed with Companies House for the hotel’s latest financial year.

In 2024, Chiltern Firehouse’s turnover increased from £30m to £33m while its pre-tax profit nudged up from £4m to £4.1m.

In a statement signed off by the board said: “On 14 February, 2025, the hotel suffered a fire which has resulted in the hotel needing to close for refurbishment and claim on both buildings and business interruption insurance policies.

“On both policies the insurer has accepted liability and has made initial payments on account in meaningful sums.

“under the business interruption policy the hotel is covered for three years loss of earnings whilst the refurbishment takes place and therefore the company expects to see no material drop in profits.

“This allows the company to fully re-instate the property whilst still earning the same forecasted revenues for the period of closure up until the point where earnings match the forecasted earnings within the same period.”