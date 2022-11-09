Chief executive of Revolution Beauty resigns with immediate effect

Adam Minto

The chief executive of Revolution Beauty has resigned as director with immediate effect and is stepping down from the business completely.

Adam Minto quit while the company while continues with an independent investigation after problems with audits over its accounts.

This comes after both its CEO and executive chairman voluntarily “stepped away” from day-to-day management on 14 October. Revolution Beauty called in the investigators in September after auditors continued to flag “serious concerns” amid its transition from a private to public company.

Minto said he will “he will continue to support the investigation through to its conclusion.”

Revolution will continue to be run by Chief Operating Officer Bob Holt, who has been responsible for the day-to-day management since 14 October when Minto stepped away.

The investigation is being carried out by Forensic Risk Alliance and Macfarlanes.