Cheltenham Day 1 Betting Offers and Tips 2025 – Pointers & Bonuses for Cheltenham Day 1

Cheltenham Day 1 Betting Offers and Tips 2025

*City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

The most highly anticipated time of year in the world of horse racing is upon us, and punters are getting ready for the first day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. Hear the iconic Cheltenham roar as the races get underway, and enjoy a day sharing the same passion and excitement as those around you.

To help you get the most out of the first day of the festival, we at City AM have brought you all of the latest Cheltenham Day 1 new customer bonuses and tips, alongside everything you need to know, including the full day’s schedule, live streaming options, how to place the best bets, and lots more! Keep reading below!

The Best Sites to Bet on at the Cheltenham Festival 2025

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Betway – Get a £30 Matched Free Bet

New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football, Horse Racing, Tennis, Cricket or Basketball multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on More Unusual Suspects (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ GambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full Terms apply.

Copybet – Bet 20 Get 60

Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either a Single or Acca (2+ selections) bet, start at £20, have 1.9 or greater odds and must be settled within 7 days of opt-in. 3 Free bets include: 1 x £20 Free bet Racing (Horse Racing or Greyhound Racing); 1 x £20 Free Bet Live Football; 1 x £20 Free Bet Live. Max payout – £500. 7-day expiry. To unlock the offer, complete the first deposit via the banking app (Open banking). 18+. GambleAware.

Spreadex – Get £40 in Free Bets

Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. 18+ www.gambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 4 x £5 free spread bets + £1 Race Index spread bet.

William Hill – Get £60 in Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. New players using T60 code. Online only. Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, get 4x£10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply. #ad

Betfred – £50 in Free Bets when you Bet £10

New customers only. Register with BETFRED50. Deposit £10+ via Debit Card and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Tote – Bet £10 Get £40

New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. £10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfair – Bet £5 Get £20

New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet, get £20 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Fitzdares – Bet £50 and Get £25 in Free Bets

New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhounds and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Free Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days. Additional T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

Netbet – Get a £10 Free Bet

New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00). No cash-out. Free Bet available on Bet Builder. 25 Free Spins on Big Bass Splash, each valued at 10p without wagering requirement. Terms apply.

Paddy Power – Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets

New Customer offer – Use promo code YSKAST. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £30 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Coral – Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets

18+ New Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Priced Up – Bet £40 and Get a £20 Free Bet

18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive a £20 free bet upon bet settlement. Free bet expires after 7 days. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet – Get £40 in Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY. ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. 4 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY. 18+. GAMBLEAWARE.ORG

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission.

Disclaimer: The offers featured in this article were accurate at the time of publication but may change without prior notice.

Cheltenham Day 1 Tips 2025

1:20 – Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

It’s hard to look past KOPEK DES BORDES in the opener, who looked mightily impressive when winning at Leopardstown last month. That race is often one to focus on when looking for the winner of this race (5 of the last 12 Supreme winners have come from that race), and we are confident Kopek Des Bordes can get Willie Mullins in the Winners Enclosure straight away.

2:00 – My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase

Willie Mullins has won six of the last ten renewals of the Arkle, including the last two, and it’s hard to see past his big hope MAJBOROUGH this year. Despite some novicey jumping last time out, he still ran out an easy winner of the Irish Arkle and should take some stopping in this.

2:40 – Ultima Handicap Chase

The first handicap of the Festival can go the way of BROADWAY BOY, who has plenty of course form and should run well. The seven-year-old hasn’t been at his best this season, but he did post a good effort when runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup and has been freshened up for this.

3:20 – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle

We are struggling to see why LOSSIEMOUTH won’t make it back-to-back victories in the race. She’s unbeaten over this trip and finished closer to Constitution Hill than any other horse has managed over hurdles. With Brighterdaysahead heading for the Champion Hurdle, this should be Lossiemouth’s race to lose now.

4:00 – Unibet Champion Hurdle

Despite Brighterdaysahead opting to race here rather than the Mares’ Hurdle, we cannot see CONSTITUTION HILL getting beat. After over a year off, Nicky Henderson’s superstar proved he’s still first class with a couple of easy wins, and we make him one of my most confident bets for The Festival.

4:40 – Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

This race can often throw up a big-priced winner, including Jeff Kidder at 80/1 in 2021 and Veneer Of Charm at 33/1 in 2018. It could pay to look further down the betting in this, and we think SONY BILL could run a huge race, with the drop in class sure to help his chances. Last seen finishing fifth in a Grade 1, the four-year-old has every chance in a wide-open race.

5:20 – National Hunt Novices’ Chase

The final race on day one is another race dominated by the Irish, with the last five winners all coming from across the sea. This race can again go the way of master trainer Willie Mullins, with CAPTAIN CODY looking to have a big chance. The seven-year-old has improved with each run this season and can give his trainer a third win in the last four renewals.

Deep Dive of the Top 5 Cheltenham Day 1 Offers

Below, we have detailed the best welcome promotions for Day 1 at Cheltenham Festival; give them a read and decide which offer appeals to you the most.

Sitting at the top of our list for the best Cheltenham offers for Day 1 is bet365, which is no surprise considering that the brand is known for offering one of the best Cheltenham welcome promotions every single year of the festival. Users who sign up for bet365 in time for Day 1 can earn up to £30 in free bets when they deposit £5 or more on odds of 1/5 (2.00) or greater. These bet credits can then be used to place wagers on any Cheltenham race, including all the Day 1 races.

T&C: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

The second most exciting Cheltenham Day 1 promotion offered exclusively to new customers comes from Betway. At this top betting site, known for its easy-to-use platform and top competitive odds, new bettors can claim a £30 matched Free Bet for the first day of the event. To claim this offer users must stake a minimum £5 bet on predetermined odds. Players must be aged 18+ and be signing up for a new account to claim this exciting bonus, read the full terms and conditions for more information.

T&C: New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football, Horse Racing, Tennis, Cricket or Basketball multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on More Unusual Suspects (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ GambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full Terms apply.

If the first two Cheltenham Day 1 offers aren’t piquing your interest, why not check out the generous Bet £20 Get £60 welcome bonus from CopyBet? As a part of this offer, new users can earn 3 free bets for a total value of £60. To claim this bonus, all a new user must do is make a qualifying bet (single or acca with 2+ selections) of £20+, which has odds of 1.9 or higher. This offer pays out up to £500.

T&C: Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either a Single or Acca (2+ selections) bet, start at £20, have 1.9 or greater odds and must be settled within 7 days of opt-in. 3 Free bets include: 1 x £20 Free bet Racing (Horse Racing or Greyhound Racing); 1 x £20 Free Bet Live Football; 1 x £20 Free Bet Live. Max payout – £500. 7-day expiry. To unlock the offer, complete the first deposit via the banking app (Open banking). 18+. GambleAware

Up next on our list of Day 1 Cheltenham betting offers is the Spreadex new customer promotion, which allows brand new customers to deposit and wager a minimum of £10 up to £40 in free bets. When bettors make their minimum deposit of £10, it must be on fixed odds at a minimum of 1/2. Once this has settled, customers will receive their £40 in free bets split into two fixed odds free bets valued at £10 each and five free spread bets valued at £5 each.

T&C: Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. 18+ www.gambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 4 x £5 free spread bets + £1 Race Index spread bet.

William Hill’s offer takes the 5th spot on our list. This top betting site is renowned for being one of the best betting sites for horse racing, so it shouldn’t be sure to readers that the site is offering an excellent Cheltenham bonus. Customers who are new to William Hill and sign up using our link can claim £60 in free bets when they bet £10. The minimum stake of £10 must be placed on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater to qualify.



T&C: 18+. Play Safe. New players using T60 code. Online only. Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, get 4x£10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply. #ad

Schedule for Day 1 at Cheltenham Festival 2025

Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday 11th March 2025 Time Race Distance 13:20 Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 14:00 My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 14:40 Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3m abt 1f 15:20 Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m abt 4f 16:00 Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 16:40 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 17:20 National Hunt Novices’ Chase (Novices’ Steeple Chase) (Novices’ Handicap) 3m abt 6f

Cheltenham Day 1 Feature Race: The Unibet Champion Hurdle

Every race on Cheltenham Day 1 is a standout race, but one in particular stands out: the Unibet Champion Hurdle. Described as the most prestigious hurdle race on the calendar, The Champion Hurdle features eight jumps over the course of two miles and 87 yards. It sees some of the biggest and best horses from top trainers with top jockeys on.

Nicky Henderson, Henry de Bromhead, and Willie Mullins have dominated the race in recent years. It is the highest-quality race of its type anywhere in the world. The 2024 edition was won by State Man, one from the Mullins camp, and one who is returning in 2025 looking to defend his crown. Also featuring this year is the 2023 champion, Constitution Hill, as Nicky Henderson looks to get back on the winner’s board after missing out last year.

Tips for Placing Bets for Day 1 of the Cheltenham Races

If you are looking for some top Cheltenham Day 1 tips to help you place the most accurate and best possible bets on the festival, we have provided the following to give you a hand!

Check Out Day 1 Trends and Highlights

When looking for the best Cheltenham Day 1 tips, it is worthwhile to look at highlights from the previous years of the festival. Look for any patterns or trends that could repeat themselves again this time out, any repeat runners going again in the races, and so on.

For example, when exploring previous Cheltenham Day 1 results, we identified trends in the winning trainers of the Champion Chase. The last seven have been dominated by Nicky Henderson, who has won four and Henry De Bromhead, who has won two. Willie Mullins won in 2024 after an eight-year absence from the podium’s top step in the event.

Research the Trainers

It is almost a given that horses with a top trainer are more likely to be top contenders in the race. The training regime, experience, and being surrounded by other top horses can influence other runners. If a horse has come from recognised trainers, especially Britain and Ireland, the most fierce of rivalries at the Cheltenham Festival, it is often worth placing your bets on. The top trainers to look out for in races are the likes of Willie Mullins, Henry De Bromhead, Gordon Elliott, Nicky Henderson, and Dan Skelton.

Compare Odds and Offers of Top Betting Sites

There are lots of different betting sites that punters can look to to use their Cheltenham Day 1 tips and place bets. One thing to remember is that with so many sites, each will have varying odds and promotions that could be better than others. Exploring the odds available across multiple bookmakers for Cheltenham Day 1 is important before deciding on the one you wish to wager on. The same applies when looking at Cheltenham’s day 1 offers.

This ensures punters get the most competitive odds and the best welcome offers possible. We recommend checking out the following bookmakers at the top of this article for Day 1 Cheltenham.

Consider Each Way Betting

Betting each way consists of punters placing two bets on the same horse. One bet is for them to win, and the other is for them to finish in the places. It will see your stake double; for example, if you bet £1 on each way, it will be a total stake of £2. This is a really smart way to bet on the races, especially at Cheltenham Festival, as it provides some security to your bets as you are not relying on your selected horse to win. The majority of bookmakers will offer this method of betting on the festival; it is one of the most common and popular ways to bet.

Live Streaming Cheltenham Day 1 Races

If you are looking for a way to watch all of the Cheltenham Day 1 action live, there are plenty of places that are broadcasting the action. Whether it is on TV, online, or at your chosen betting app or platform, many sites will offer live streams of the event and allow you to place your bets at the same time.

All of the action from Cheltenham can be watched live on ITV, which broadcasts six of the seven races, enabling horse racing fans to enjoy most of the action. There is also action being shown live from the festival on RacingTV, where all seven of the races can be watched on TV and online. There are also various live streams run across bookmakers that enable punters to enjoy all of the racing action while taking advantage of any Cheltenham Day 1 tips they may have, placing bets alongside or according to the action.

Responsible Gambling

It is important when placing bets on an event such as Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival that punters try to practice responsible gambling wherever possible. Ensure you set yourself a budget that you can stick to, and make use of the responsible gambling tools available to you from bookmakers. Set deposit limits to control your spending, utilise time limits and reality check tools, as well as self-exclusion tools. Also, make use of the various responsible gambling organisations and charities, including those listed below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the feature race of Cheltenham Day 1?

The Champion Hurdle, a Grade 1 race, is the feature race on Cheltenham Day 1.

When is Cheltenham Festival Day 1?

The first day of Cheltenham Festival 2025 is Tuesday 11th March.

What is the best bookmaker for betting on Cheltenham Day 1?

The top bookmaker for all of your Cheltenham Day 1 tips 2025 is bet365.

How do I choose a winning horse on Cheltenham Day 1?

To have the best chance of selecting a winning horse, it is important to do your research on previous festivals and look for any trends. Also, check for any Cheltenham Day 1 tips that are available, and explore odds across various bookmakers.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.