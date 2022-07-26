Cheeky Brits skip Heathrow queues by pretending to need wheelchairs after TikTok video goes viral

Student Wolf Jenkins filmed himself on TikTok while jumping queues at Ibiza airport before a flight home to Bristol, admitting he had pretended to have an injured ankle and been given a wheelchair.

Heathrow’s boss said this afternoon that a range of airline passengers are skipping queues at his airport by pretending to need a wheelchair after watching a video on TikTok.

The west London airport’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, described this as “the wrong thing to be doing”.

He told LBC: “For passengers requiring wheelchair support we have more demand than we had before the pandemic.

“Why is that happening? Some of this is because people are using the wheelchair support to try to get fast-track through the airport.” John Holland-Kaye

“That is absolutely the wrong thing to be doing. We need to protect that for the people who most need help.”

“If you go on TikTok you’ll see that that is one of the travel hacks that people are recommending. Please don’t do that.”

A video showing a passenger skipping queues at Ibiza Airport, Spain, by feigning injury to get a wheelchair has been viewed 2.5 million times on TikTok.

The man is shown standing up and walking away after the flight.

Holland-Kaye added that about half of arriving passengers who request assistance only do so once they are on the plane.

He urged people who “really need the service” to let Heathrow know “well in advance so we can make sure there are enough people there to meet your needs”.

Many travellers using the airport this summer have faced long queues, with the situation blamed on staff shortages.

A cap on daily departing passenger numbers was introduced earlier this month to ease the pressure.