Passengers face ‘apocalyptic’ queues at Heathrow with some waiting for two hours

Heathrow has found itself once again in hot water after travellers complained about “apocalyptic queues” at its terminals.

“The queues at T2 are an absolute shambles, why can every other European airport do a better job?” complained one Twitter user while another said it took them two hours to get through Border Force controls.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport’s “immigration halls are operating normally.”



“We want all passengers to have a seamless experience at the airport, including at the border, which is why we encourage Border Force to have appropriate resource and plans in place,” they told City A.M.

@HeathrowAirport Good morning. I’m normally full of praise for your airport. But today was simply shambolic, I’m sorry to say. Two hours to get through immigration (yes I know that’s Border Force). But this at belt 8? (see photo). Which was also broken with bags in the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/bMGEPxA0hD — Mike White (@juniorinbkk) May 25, 2022

Travellers also complained about a lack of both airport staff and Border Force personnel.

“Chaos and huge queues in terminal 3. No sign of airport staff or border officials,” tweeted user Mark Hill, who told the Express the situation was a “complete fiasco.”

“It’s a complete fiasco and the few staff who are on duty are doing nothing to help. They simply stand staring bemused at the evolving crisis,” he said.

The complaints come a month after the airport said it had been less impacted by the wave of disruption that brought some of the UK’s biggest airports to a standstill.

Heathrow said it had been less impacted compared with rivals, as more than 95 per cent of passengers got through security within five minutes during the busy Easter break.

“I want to reassure passengers that we’re redoubling our efforts to ensure this summer’s journeys go safely and smoothly,” Heathrow’s boss John Holland-Kaye said.

City A.M. has approached Border Force for comment.