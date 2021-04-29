Heathrow plunges to another loss as wait for air travel restart goes on

Heathrow Airport reported yet another loss this morning as the UK’s largest air travel hub continued its long wait for aviation to restart.

The firm said that it had suffered a £329m loss in a quarter in which it saw just 1.7m passengers, down 91 per cent from last year.

In total, that means that it has now lost £2.4bn as a result of the pandemic, Heathrow added.

It also said that cargo volumes were down 23 per cent on 2020, a reminder of the hub’s importance for UK trade.

Given the uncertainty, Heathrow said it had updated its passenger forecast for the year to a range between 13 and 36m, compared to 81m in 2019.

It comes with international travel due to start again from 17 May, which chief executive John Holland-Kaye said would “kickstart” the economy.

“These results show how Covid has devastated the aviation sector and British trade. Restarting international travel from 17 May will help to kickstart the economic recovery, allowing exporters to get their goods to market, as well as reuniting families who have been separated for over a year,” he said

“Heathrow is gearing up for the recovery. By acting early to cut costs and protect cash, we have put ourselves in a strong financial position to weather the storm and are ready to welcome back passengers, while keeping them safe.”