Charlotte Tilbury creates 150 jobs as profits spike

Makeup, skincare and fragrance brand Charlotte Tilbury created 150 jobs as its profit jumped by more than a quarter during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

The London-headquartered business has posted a pre-tax profit of £18.3m for 2024, up from the £14.4m it achieved in the prior 12 months.

New accounts filed with Companies House also show the average number of people the brand employed in the year increased from 704 to 853.

Its revenue also rose in 224 from £448.5m to £487.3m. The growth comes after Charlotte Tilbury’s sales jumped by almost £140m in the prior year.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The company continued its expansion and global growth to fulfil its purpose to ‘give everyone the right beauty wardrobe so they can conquer their world’.

“This included consistent growth across existing markets plus successful new market launches in Czech Republic, Turkey, Austria, Denmark and Portugal, and expansion of 1,500 additional doors globally including own-store openings in Miami in the US and Glasgow and Liverpool in the UK.”

Puig to take full control of Charlotte Tilbury

The business was founded in 2013 by Charlotte Tilbury who serves as its chair.

A majority stake was acquired by Spanish cosmetics and fragrance company Puig in 2020 for £1.3bn.

The results come after it was reported at the end of 2024 that Spanish beauty and fragrance conglomerate Puig was to extend its investment in Charlotte Tilbury until the end of 2030.

The deal would see the titular founder retain a minority stake with Puig progressively upping its holdings in the company until the start of 2031.

The results for Charlotte Tilbury come after City AM reported in June that sales and profit had both spiked at Refy, the beauty brand co-founded by British model, social media influencer and entrepreneur Jess Hunt.

The Manchester-based business, which Hunt launched alongside chief executive Jenna Meek, posted a turnover of £40.3m for the year to 31 August, 2024, according to accounts filed with Companies House.

The total came after Refy reported a turnover of £24.8m in its prior 12 months.

Refy’s UK turnover increased from £10.4m to £13.6m in the year and from £1.8m to £3m in the rest of Europe.

The accounts also showed Refy’s pre-tax profit increased from £8.9m to £13.2m in the year while its headcount rose from 48 to 94.