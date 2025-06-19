Refy: Sales spike at influencer Jess Hunt’s beauty brand

Refy was co-founded by Jess Hunt and Jenna Meek. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sales and profit have both spiked at Refy, the beauty brand co-founded by British model, social media influencer and entrepreneur Jess Hunt.

The Manchester-based business, which Hunt launched alongside chief executive Jenna Meek, has posted a turnover of £40.3m for the year to 31 August, 2024, according to new accounts filed with Companies House.

The total comes after Refy reported a turnover of £24.8m in its prior 12 months.

Refy’s UK turnover increased from £10.4m to £13.6m in the year and from £1.8m to £3m in the rest of Europe.

In the rest of the world, the brand’s turnover jumped from £12.5m to £23.7m.

The accounts also show Refy’s pre-tax profit increased from £8.9m to £13.2m in the year while its headcount rose from 48 to 94.

Hunt and Meek invested £60,000 each to launch Refy in 2020 and the pair were named on the inaugural Sunday Times Beauty Rich List earlier this year.

Refy hails ‘pivotal year’ after ‘phenomenal growth’

In a statement signed off by the board, Meek said: “The past year has been one of phenomenal growth and strategic evolution for Refy.”

She added: “Our 63 per cent increase in revenue underscores the impact of our customer-first philosophy and our relentless focus on creating products that resonate deeply with our audience.”

Refy’s CEO also said: “Despite global challenges, we have successfully scaled our operations, expanded our market presence and built stronger connections with our customers.”

On its future, Refy said: “Refy is poised for sustained growth and innovation, driven by a focus on delivering exceptional products that redefine beauty standards.”

It added: “The financial year 2024 has been a pivotal year for Refy, defined by remarkable growth and significant strategic milestones.

“Guided by a clear vision and supported by a passionate team, we are well prepared to adapt to the ever-changing beauty industry and continue delivering outstanding value to our stakeholders.”